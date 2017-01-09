Coral Gables News goes to Vatican City
Drs. Marino and Karelia Carbonell are pictured, with the Coral Gables News, in front of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City (Rome) awaiting an audience…Read More
Dear Neighbors, Happy New Year to all. To quickly address key issues affecting all Village residents, my first 30 days have focused on our community…
Miami-Dade County departments of Transportation and Public Works; and Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces; in partnership with Friends of The Underline; will hold a public…
Texas-born, Louisiana-raised pianist/vocalist/songwriter Marcia Ball, touring in support of her latest Alligator Records CD, The Tattooed Lady and the Alligator Man, will give two performances…
The Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ (M-DCPS) graduation rate has reached an all-time high of 80.4 percent for the 2015-16 academic year, exceeding the average of…
On December 21, 2016, The Minority Chamber of Commerce (MCC) held its 16th Annual Minority Leadership Awards Gala to recognize and reward those individuals who have…
From the rhythmic pounding of the basketball against a hardwood floor to the squeaking sound of sneakers pivoting against the court, the sounds of a basketball…
Nearly 55,000 drivers got a special “present” in December from MDX – as part of their second-annual cash-back program for commuters who frequent the five…
The 21st Annual Miami Beach Chamber Golf Classic is happening on Friday, February 17th, 2017 starting at 11:00 am at the Miami Beach Golf Club….
Miami-Dade County Animal Services (Animal Services) in collaboration with the Miami-Dade County Public Library System (MDPLS), are holding their annual blanket drive for Animal Services…
The Miami Children’s Museum (MCM), located on the MacArthur Causeway at Watson Island, reopened the newly renovated Music Makers Studio on Dec. 17, 2016. Made…
No matter where you stood on the presidential election, one thing for sure is that Florida voters sent a loud and undeniable message to Florida…
The One-Minute Play Festival (Dominic D’Andrea, producing artistic director) and the Deering Estate (Kim Yantis, cultural arts curator) have continued their dynamic partnership with the…
Commissioner Souto would like to inform all residents of improvements to the West Dade Regional Library and Francisco Human Rights Park parking lot and to…
