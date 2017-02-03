Aventura

Brickell

Coral Gables

Cutler Bay

Doral

Florida International Universtiy

aedes-aegypti261_lores-400x264

FIU awarded $3.4 million in fight against Zika

By: Florida International University | February 3, 2017

FIU researchers have been awarded $3.4 million for research to combat the Zika virus. The projects seek to undermine the transmission and impact of the…

Kendall

iguanas

Iguana Gone… once and for all!

By: Community News | February 3, 2017

A Fort Lauderdale-based start-up believes it has the ultimate solution to the feral iguana epidemic that has plagued South Florida for years and is only…

Miami Beach

Miami Dade Animal Services

Palmetto Bay

Pinecrest

South Miami

food-super-bowl

Eating healthier for the Super Bowl?

By: Unni Greene | February 3, 2017

The Super Bowl is upon us. Even though you may not be a huge football fan, chances are you will be watching at least some…

Grant Miller’s Column

dirty-energy

Say no to dirty energy

By: Grant Miller | January 5, 2017

No matter where you stood on the presidential election, one thing for sure is that Florida voters sent a loud and undeniable message to Florida…

Michael Miller’s Column

aedes-aegypti261_lores-400x264

FIU awarded $3.4 million in fight against Zika

By: Florida International University | February 3, 2017

FIU researchers have been awarded $3.4 million for research to combat the Zika virus. The projects seek to undermine the transmission and impact of the…

food-super-bowl

Eating healthier for the Super Bowl?

By: Unni Greene | February 3, 2017

The Super Bowl is upon us. Even though you may not be a huge football fan, chances are you will be watching at least some…

iguanas

Iguana Gone… once and for all!

By: Community News | February 3, 2017

A Fort Lauderdale-based start-up believes it has the ultimate solution to the feral iguana epidemic that has plagued South Florida for years and is only…

fca-logo

Walk/Run 5k “The Glory Run”

By: Community News | February 3, 2017

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes welcomes you to take part in the 4th annual “Glory Run.” We are a ministry that strives to change the…