Farmers Market returns Saturdays until Mar. 25

Farmers Market returns Saturdays until Mar. 25

By: Maria Rosa Higgins Fallon | January 21, 2017

The Coral Gables Farmers Market is back with vendors selling fresh Florida produce, baked goods, plants and flowers from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., and…

Keep your pet safe from Screwworm

By: Miami Dade Animal Services | January 12, 2017

The Florida Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of New World Screwworm in a stray dog from Homestead, FL. Screwworms are screw-shaped larvae or…

Resolve to save money and water in 2017

By: Jennifer Messemer | January 10, 2017

It’s not too late to start a New Year’s resolution that is good for you and the environment. The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD)…

Walk In To Wellness, Feb. 5

By: Community News | January 20, 2017

A moving invitation to join the Walk In To Wellness, Feb. 5 at The Shops at Sunset Place, hosted by ChamberSOUTH.

Say no to dirty energy

By: Grant Miller | January 5, 2017

No matter where you stood on the presidential election, one thing for sure is that Florida voters sent a loud and undeniable message to Florida…

