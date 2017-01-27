Coral Reef Senior High names five Posse Scholarship winners
Coral Reef Senior High School has announced its five Posse Scholarship winners. The outstanding seniors with their Posse schools are: Jonathan Nicoleau (Davidson), Mario Garcia…Read More
What is your passion? As a nurse, I have directly contributed to the “life” of another human being. Those moments have been the most incredible…
Renowned marine wildlife artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey has been selected to create the poster for the 54th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival presented…
The GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club Children’s Festival will tak place on Feb. 4, during Dental Health Month, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at…
The eighth annual Chili Day in Cutler Bay took place on Saturday Jan. 21, at Cutler Ridge Park and with the assistance of good weather…
Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez participated in the MDX groundbreaking event to formally mark the start of construction of the Dolphin Station Park and Ride Transit…
By Jose Lima The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU has commissioned a new dramatic work based on the museum’s current exhibition, Stitching History from the Holocaust….
United Jewish Generations presents another Grand Klezmer Concert featuring Klezmer, and Cantorial music. The world-renowned cantor, Bentzion Miller will thrill the audience with his brilliant tenor voice, accompanied by…
The Florida Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of New World Screwworm in a stray dog from Homestead, FL. Screwworms are screw-shaped larvae or…
There’s a lot going on in the month of February and upcoming up in March, too. Here are some things of interest that you may…
No two brands are created equal. Countless hours of market research, insights, and planning go into setting the stage for a memorable brand. Great brands…
It’s becoming more common to see your local natural gas utility installing underground natural gas pipe in your neighborhood — and for residents like Roberto…
No matter where you stood on the presidential election, one thing for sure is that Florida voters sent a loud and undeniable message to Florida…
There’s a lot going on in the month of February and upcoming up in March, too. Here are some things of interest that you may…
Juanita Williams (left) and Sally Sims, both of Kendall-based University Credit Union, 13241 SW 136 St., are pictured during the recent ChamberSouth Networking Luncheon and…
Patricia Fajardo, assisted living counselor at Cutler Bay’s East Ridge Retirement Village, 19301 SW 87 Ave., (left) is pictured during ChamberSouth’s recent Networking Luncheon and…
This year’s Nissan Leaf gets a plethora of improvements including a bigger battery pack and connectivity upgrades on all but the base trim. While riding…
Brickell City Centre, Miami’s landmark $1.05 billion, nine-acre, work, live and play destination, has announced a partnership with ride-sharing titan, Uber. As the official ride…
U.S. Antique Shows will host its annual Original Miami Antique Show, Feb. 10-13, at the Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center. Internationally recognized dealers showcasing items such…
HCA East Florida has announced that Brandon Haushalter is serving as the CEO of Kendall Regional Medical Center. Haushalter recently replaced Scott Cihak who was…
