Aventura

Meet me at Northshore

By: Community News | January 27, 2017

What is your passion? As a nurse, I have directly contributed to the “life” of another human being.  Those moments have been the most incredible…

Brickell

Coral Gables

Cutler Bay

Doral

Florida International Universtiy

stitch-in-time

Jewish Museum-FIU premieres Holocaust-themed play

By: Florida International University | January 27, 2017

By Jose Lima The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU has commissioned a new dramatic work based on the museum’s current exhibition, Stitching History from the Holocaust….

Kendall

Miami Beach

Miami Dade Animal Services

Keep your pet safe from Screwworm

By: Miami Dade Animal Services | January 12, 2017

The Florida Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of New World Screwworm in a stray dog from Homestead, FL. Screwworms are screw-shaped larvae or…

Palmetto Bay

Pinecrest

Tana M. Llinas

Why you love your brand (and like others)

By: Tana Llinas | January 27, 2017

No two brands are created equal. Countless hours of market research, insights, and planning go into setting the stage for a memorable brand. Great brands…

South Miami

Florida City Gas offers rebates, savings

By: Lee Stephens | January 27, 2017

It’s becoming more common to see your local natural gas utility installing underground natural gas pipe in your neighborhood — and for residents like Roberto…

Grant Miller’s Column

Say no to dirty energy

By: Grant Miller | January 5, 2017

No matter where you stood on the presidential election, one thing for sure is that Florida voters sent a loud and undeniable message to Florida…

Michael Miller’s Column

ChamberSouth conducts Networking Luncheon

ChamberSouth conducts Networking Luncheon

By: Community News | January 29, 2017

Juanita Williams (left) and Sally Sims, both of Kendall-based University Credit Union, 13241 SW 136 St., are pictured during the recent ChamberSouth Networking Luncheon and…

Brickell City Centre amps up transportation options

Brickell City Centre amps up transportation options

By: Katrina Perez | January 28, 2017

Brickell City Centre, Miami’s landmark $1.05 billion, nine-acre, work, live and play destination, has announced a partnership with ride-sharing titan, Uber. As the official ride…

