Miami native 2016 Sailor of the Year for Naval Medical Center San Diego
Navy Medicine East (NME) conducted its annual regional Senior Sailor or the Year (SSOY), Junior Sailor of the Year (JSOY), and Bluejacket of the Year…Read More
Navy Medicine East (NME) conducted its annual regional Senior Sailor or the Year (SSOY), Junior Sailor of the Year (JSOY), and Bluejacket of the Year…Read More
FCB is pleased to announce the appointment of Cesar Villegas as Branch Manager of the Biscayne North banking center. In his role, Villegas will be…
Marc Agronin, MD, will talk about the situation caregivers find themselves in when loved ones are afflicted by brain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and other…
The Woody Foundation has announced that it will be hosting the sixth annual Maine Lobster Feast at Coral Reef Yacht Club in Coconut Grove on…
Navy Medicine East (NME) conducted its annual regional Senior Sailor or the Year (SSOY), Junior Sailor of the Year (JSOY), and Bluejacket of the Year…
In recognition for his exemplary and outstanding public service to City of Doral, Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez is being honored as the “Citizen of the…
From the rhythmic pounding of the basketball against a hardwood floor to the squeaking sound of sneakers pivoting against the court, the sounds of a basketball…
From the rhythmic pounding of the basketball against a hardwood floor to the squeaking sound of sneakers pivoting against the court, the sounds of a basketball…
This year, Fontainebleau Miami Beach is offering guests traveling to Miami for the city’s largest culinary celebration a fully immersive room package available throughout the…
The Florida Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of New World Screwworm in a stray dog from Homestead, FL. Screwworms are screw-shaped larvae or…
The South Florida Section of the American Chemical Society sponsored a local contest as part of National Chemistry Week. Lila Goldhaber, a first grade student…
It’s not too late to start a New Year’s resolution that is good for you and the environment. The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD)…
Members of ChamberSOUTH got schooled at the University of Miami Newman Alumni Center Jan. 11 by UHealth’s Chief Administrative Officer Ben Riestra on details of…
No matter where you stood on the presidential election, one thing for sure is that Florida voters sent a loud and undeniable message to Florida…
Navy Medicine East (NME) conducted its annual regional Senior Sailor or the Year (SSOY), Junior Sailor of the Year (JSOY), and Bluejacket of the Year…
From the rhythmic pounding of the basketball against a hardwood floor to the squeaking sound of sneakers pivoting against the court, the sounds of a basketball…
Marc Agronin, MD, will talk about the situation caregivers find themselves in when loved ones are afflicted by brain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and other…
The Woody Foundation has announced that it will be hosting the sixth annual Maine Lobster Feast at Coral Reef Yacht Club in Coconut Grove on…
Members of ChamberSOUTH got schooled at the University of Miami Newman Alumni Center Jan. 11 by UHealth’s Chief Administrative Officer Ben Riestra with details of…
Members of ChamberSOUTH got schooled at the University of Miami Newman Alumni Center Jan. 11 by UHealth’s Chief Administrative Officer Ben Riestra on details of…
The sixth installment of the Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance, being billed as “GrassRoots Live!,” is scheduled to take place Feb. 21-28….
The South Florida Section of the American Chemical Society sponsored a local contest as part of National Chemistry Week. Lila Goldhaber, a first grade student…
The Gulliver Preparatory Dance Department hosted its fifth annual Professional Exposure Day on Friday, Jan. 6. Five highly regarded dance instructors visited the Prep campus…
Grass River Management, a division of Grass River Property, a real estate development, finance, investment and management firm based in Coconut Grove, has announced the…