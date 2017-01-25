Miami-Dade Fire Rescue saves local horse from a ditch!
At 0938 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to the report of a horse that was trapped in a ditch. It was reported that the…Read More
At 0938 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to the report of a horse that was trapped in a ditch. It was reported that the…Read More
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, District 4, in partnership with Miami-Dade Police Department, City of North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin, City of North Miami…
The Miami Marlins and iHeartMedia have announced a multi-year extension to their current partnership, keeping iHeartMedia as the exclusive radio rightsholder for Marlins baseball. The…
Foodies, home-design enthusiasts, architecture admirers and fans of the City Beautiful will gather together for the Coral Gables Community Foundation’s eighth annual Tour of Kitchens…
At 0938 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to the report of a horse that was trapped in a ditch. It was reported that the…
Florida Community Bank (FCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Armando Trabanco as District Manager of Miami. In his role, Trabanco will be responsible…
Answers about shark populations could come from the skies, new research finds. Using drones, a team of researchers from FIU recently completed a survey of…
The Minority Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed BumperDoc recently to the West Kendall business community. The brand new auto-repair franchise started out the new year…
United Jewish Generations presents another Grand Klezmer Concert featuring Klezmer, and Cantorial music. The world-renowned cantor, Bentzion Miller will thrill the audience with his brilliant tenor voice, accompanied by…
The Florida Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of New World Screwworm in a stray dog from Homestead, FL. Screwworms are screw-shaped larvae or…
At 0938 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to the report of a horse that was trapped in a ditch. It was reported that the…
Miami Dade-County Carlos A. Gimenez joins with ChamberSOUTH for a very special event Friday morning, Jan. 27. Several hundred members of the business community, friends,…
Cooler temperatures, a sunny afternoon, and The Shops at Sunset Place provide the perfect backdrop for a healthy Sunday stroll with the family – with…
No matter where you stood on the presidential election, one thing for sure is that Florida voters sent a loud and undeniable message to Florida…
The Minority Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed BumperDoc recently to the West Kendall business community. The brand new auto-repair franchise started out the new year…
Answers about shark populations could come from the skies, new research finds. Using drones, a team of researchers from FIU recently completed a survey of…
Foodies, home-design enthusiasts, architecture admirers and fans of the City Beautiful will gather together for the Coral Gables Community Foundation’s eighth annual Tour of Kitchens…
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, District 4, in partnership with Miami-Dade Police Department, City of North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin, City of North Miami…
At 0938 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to the report of a horse that was trapped in a ditch. It was reported that the…
Cooler temperatures, a sunny afternoon, and The Shops at Sunset Place provide the perfect backdrop for a healthy Sunday stroll with the family – with…
A new app and website launched by an FIU alumnus is helping residents of Flint, Michigan, assess the risk of lead contamination in their homes…
Featuring Award-Winning Gospel Artists Yolanda Adams and Erica Campbell in Recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day In recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day,…
Miami Dade-County Carlos A. Gimenez joins with ChamberSOUTH for a very special event Friday morning, Jan. 27. Several hundred members of the business community, friends,…