Marlins and iHeartMedia Announce Multi-Year Extension

By: Jon Erik Alvarez | January 24, 2017

The Miami Marlins and iHeartMedia have announced a multi-year extension to their current partnership, keeping iHeartMedia as the exclusive radio rightsholder for Marlins baseball. The…

dsc_0908

Aerial drones reveal sharks in shallow water

By: Florida International University | January 25, 2017

Answers about shark populations could come from the skies, new research finds. Using drones, a team of researchers from FIU recently completed a survey of…

screwworm

Keep your pet safe from Screwworm

By: Miami Dade Animal Services | January 12, 2017

The Florida Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of New World Screwworm in a stray dog from Homestead, FL. Screwworms are screw-shaped larvae or…

dirty-energy

Say no to dirty energy

By: Grant Miller | January 5, 2017

No matter where you stood on the presidential election, one thing for sure is that Florida voters sent a loud and undeniable message to Florida…

