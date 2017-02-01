Commission hears from local property owners and business people about downtown
Two weeks ago, seventy members of South Miami’s business community came to City Hall to their view of the local economic climate to the City…Read More
Joseph Kavana and Metropica Holdings, LLC. received international recognition at the International Property Awards in London on Dec. 11. The ceremony and awards luncheon took…
For the First Time in the US: Tennis Star Martina Navratilova & Contemporary Artist Juro Kralik Present Art Grand Slam Benefitting Perry J. Cohen Foundation…
As part of Jackson Health System’s observance of Black History Month, members of our team will share their reflections on the important history and future…
Palmer Trinity School (PTS) sophomore Miguel Franco recently was awarded first place in the High School Digital Arts category of the 2017 Beaux Arts Student…
MPS Credit Union is busy delivering on its plan for growth this year – using a route to success that includes a new cash-back checking…
A group of sixth graders from Mater Academy Middle School visited FIU in January for an interactive, hands-on science day. The students toured FIU’s state-of-the art trace evidence…
The extraordinary history of Belen Jesuit Preparatory School is one that truly embodies what is commonly referred to as the “American dream.” After forcefully being…
One of my favorite dishes to order when I’m at either a Thai restaurant or a contemporary Asian-fusion restaurant is lettuce wraps – chicken or…
For the second year in a row, puppies from Miami-Dade County Animal Services (Animal Services) will join other shelter pups from around the country to participate…
The Academy of Legal and Public Affairs at Coral Reef Senior High has recognize the Students of the Month for November and December, selected for…
Gowdy Brothers Aerospace, LLC who closely tracks and monitors the FAA Remote Pilot knowledge test numbers, estimate that 17,000 UAS Drone operators will have passed…
Downtown Dadeland, an urban culinary and lifestyle center, will be hosting its Winter Block Party on Feb. 4 from 5-10 p.m. to celebrate the recent…
No matter where you stood on the presidential election, one thing for sure is that Florida voters sent a loud and undeniable message to Florida…
There’s a lot going on in the month of February and upcoming up in March, too. Here are some things of interest that you may…
DOWNTOWN DADELAND CELEBRATES ICONIC SCULPTURE UNVEINLING WITH WINTER BLOCK PARTY ON FEB. 4 MIAMI – Downtown Dadeland, an urban culinary and lifestyle center, will be…
Senior Chief Musician Luis Hernandez, a native of Miami, marches with the U.S. Navy Band as the band rehearses its parade movements in front of…
