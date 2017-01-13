Aventura

Brickell

Coral Gables

Cutler Bay

Doral

Florida International Universtiy

Kendall

Miami Beach

Miami Dade Animal Services

screwworm

Keep your pet safe from Screwworm

By: Miami Dade Animal Services | January 12, 2017

The Florida Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of New World Screwworm in a stray dog from Homestead, FL. Screwworms are screw-shaped larvae or…

Palmetto Bay

Pinecrest

water-conservation

Resolve to save money and water in 2017

By: Jennifer Messemer | January 10, 2017

It’s not too late to start a New Year’s resolution that is good for you and the environment. The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD)…

South Miami

Grant Miller’s Column

dirty-energy

Say no to dirty energy

By: Grant Miller | January 5, 2017

No matter where you stood on the presidential election, one thing for sure is that Florida voters sent a loud and undeniable message to Florida…