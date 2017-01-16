A new year: Time of renewal and fresh new starts

The new year is a time of renewal and fresh new starts, right? So what better time for Baptist Health to start building on the two pieces of property that it owns just a few blocks from the City of South Miami. The first piece is on SW 62 Ave. just a stone’s throw from Sunset Drive, while the other piece is located around the corner directly on Sunset Drive a half block from 62 Ave.

But wait there’s more: There is one critical piece that is missing from the collection – and that is the piece between the two – the as-yet-to-be-acquired property on the corner of SW 62 Ave and Sunset, which connects with the other two pieces.

The “old gas station” site, as it is frequently called, was acquired a while back for a reported $8.8 million, a rather high price back then, but now it might be worth a bit more, to someone… But I can’t help but wonder how much Baptist is going offer for it, given that it looks to be a critical piece of where a beautiful medical office building could be built. Stay tuned, as soon as we find out about the next big move, brought to you by the medical giant.

Couldn’t help but run into Commissioner Walter Harris and his wife Eda Harris last weekend over at CasaCuba Restaurant. Serving the city for a while now, Walter is up for re-election come February 2018. And although he’s mum on plans to run again, one of his closest confidants tells me that “he just may run again or maybe not.”

Hmm, that’s a heck of a statement, isn’t it? Either way, I’m told there is already someone else set to file to run for that seat, as well as another someone who plans to file to run for the seat presently occupied by Commissioner Gab Edmonds. And yes, the mayor’s seat is going to be up as well – but so far, no real viable candidate has come forward.

In the meantime, very former Mayor Horace Feliu who many more now look to his days in office as, “the good ole days,” was overheard by one of my sometimes reliable sources as saying to several ex-Stoddard supporters, “South Miami is fast becoming Kendall North which, as we all know, is an anti-green development.” Feliu, who is on record as being against the sale of City Hall, created the first Green Task Force in the county along with being one of the first Mayors in Miami-Dade County to sign the Kyoto Agreement, is sounding more and more like a candidate. Should be an interesting campaign season late this year after all, don’t we all like a good fight? ….. will keep you posted if this latest rumor turns out to be true.

Ah the new year, when everything is “first” again, like ChamberSOUTH’s first Roaming Lunch of the new year that took place last week. So glad so many of our local business folks came out on Jan. 11 to get a healthy start to 2017 with a presentation by UHealth’s Chief Administrative Officer Ben Riestra at UM’s Newman Alumni Center.

Another first is ChamberSOUTH’s inaugural 2017 “Business After Hours” happy-hour networker. Hosted by the young professionals of the Chamber’s N-XT Committee, this event is going to be a lot of fun – and it’s right around the corner in the Red Sunset District. It happens on Thursday, Jan. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Shula’s 347 Grill at 6901 Red Road. Get admission info on ChamberSOUTH’s website at www.chambersouth.com.

And lastly on this list of firsts is ChamberSOUTH’s 1st Annual “Walk In To Wellness” and Table-Top Expo, Feb. 5, a family walking tour through Sunset Place with prize drawings, including a $250 shopping spree. This first-ever event, emphasizing diet & nutrition, health & fitness, and work-life balance, happens at The Shops at Sunset Place, at 5701 Sunset Dr., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., You might also consider being the event’s first-ever Presenting Sponsors. Contact the Chamber offices at 305-661-1621 for information.