There’s a reason why this year’s Audi Q7 has earned 2017’s 10 Best award — its blend of agility, comfort and space.

Part of the Audi Q7’s new-found agility is due to its new chassis which brings the Q7’s weight down by an impressive 600 pounds. And while the wheelbase has lost several centimeters from last year’s model, the 2017 Q7 has managed to gain head and legroom, making it a more comfortable ride than ever before.

In addition to its lighter build, the Q7 has a more chiseled exterior and an updated list of high-tech features. Some of these features include but aren’t limited to the following: Audi pre-sense basic and basic, parking system with rearview camera, panoramic sunroof, MMI all-in-touch, radio with Audi sound system, USB Audi music interface, Bluetooth, HomeLink garage door opener, anti-theft vehicle alarm system with ignition immobilizer, power tailgate and a power-folding third row with LATCH system.

One of the many cool features of the Q7 is that the MMI system also includes a handwriting recognition system. This is done through a touch pad on the control knob. Using your finger, you can spell out words or numbers for directions to your destination address.

The 2017 Q7 offers several advanced systems to keep you safe — one of which is the aforementioned pre-sense city system which uses a camera to detect objects, or people, in your path and reroutes the Q7 to avoid collision. Another incredible feature of the Q7 is that it is able to recognize traffic signs such as speed limits to automatically change vehicle speeds accordingly.

Another one of the Q7’s biggest selling points is the ride quality it provides. Driving the 2017 Audi Q7 feels much more car-like than expected. Despite being a fairly large SUV, capable of seating seven, the 2017 Q7 is definitely agile and nimble. It can be powered by a base engine which, is a 252 horsepower 2-liter turbo four. The base engine has a fuel economy of 20 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.

There also is a 3.0T V6 engine option with 333 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. With the extra power, you have to sacrifice a tiny bit on fuel economy. The V6 option offers 19 mpg and 25 mpg in the city and highway, respectively.

This year, the Q7 has shed a few pounds and a little bit in size. However, it has gained a roomier interior, a more attractive exterior and a new found agility. Fully loaded with futuristic tech features and the luxuriously well-appointed cabin you would expect from Audi, riding or driving in this year’s Q7 is a delightful experience. Best of all, the Q7 comes fitted with top-of-the-line safety features that can help avoid accidents long before they happen. For a luxury SUV big enough to seat seven, the 2017 Audi Q7 is a great option.

The MSRP of the 2017 Audi Q7 starts at $49,000.