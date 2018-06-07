2018 GMCC Impact Conference

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual IMPACT Conference at Turnberry Isle Miami, focusing on how emerging technologies are affecting the South Florida business community.
More than 400 members spent the day gathering insights into the future of Miami from notable speakers such as Professor Richard Florida, Carlos Orta, Jose Mas, as well as panel discussions among business, government and community leaders.
