25 Years After Hurricane Andrew, Insurance Advocacy Group and Attorneys Discuss Insurance Concerns

Florida Professional Law Group (FLPLG) teamed up with Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters Political Action Committee for a program on insurance changes that may dramatically affect Florida property owners and lenders rights.

The event “Hurricane Andrew, Insurance Advocacy 25 Years Later” was held at the HistoryMiami Museum’s Hurricane Andrew Exhibit, curated by Bryan Norcross, TV weatherman who helped South Floridians through Hurricane Andrew. Event proceeds benefited PAs for the Insuring Public.

Speakers included; Florida Bar President, Michael Higer, Esquire, Florida State Representative Sean Shaw, Esquire, Paul Handerhan, FAPIA Lobby Team, Don Phillips, FAPIA President and Marc Ben-Ezra, Florida Professional Law Group, sponsor. Topics covered; rate increases, reduced coverage and Citizens developments that alarm property owners and the industry.

Citizens has proposed policy changes that will restrict policyholders’ ability to collect for damages on their insurance policies. Water damage liability will be capped at $10,000 unless insureds use their managed repair contractors.

Critics claim that insurance companies have taken advantage of policy holders by continuing to raise rates, improperly denying or underpaying claims and are concerned about the quality of Citizens managed repair contractors.

Marc Ben-Ezra, FLPLG’s Managing Attorney said, “Industry colleagues have expressed deep concerns that insurance companies would like to change policy language to provide less coverage for homeowners and force them to use unfamiliar, unproven contractors to repair their homes. Homeowners should be able to select contractors that they know and trust.”

FAPIA President, Don Phillips said, “PAs for the Insuring Public supports elected officials and candidates who share our concerns on issues facing insured Floridians. We were delighted to present the latest updates to an industry that protects the rights of policyholders.”

Florida Bar President, Michael Higer shared ethical concerns related to this field.