2nd annual Jazz at the Monastery presented by the Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation

In honor of “The Oldest Building in the Western Hemisphere” celebrating 885 Years of History, the Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation held its 2nd annual jazz fundraiser.

This year the Foundation hosted a spectacular evening of jazz under the stars headlined by internationally renowned jazz vocalist, Nicole Henry. Huffington Post recently recognized Ms. Henry as this generation’s “First Lady of Jazz.” Also featured were internationally renowned musicians Martin Bejerano – Piano; Eric England – Bass; Ludwig Alfonso-drums and Aaron Lebos – guitar.

With over 200 guests in attendance, the sold out masquerade themed event attracted attendees from Broward to Sarasota and as far away as Maryland and Texas. Proud to expand its community outreach, the Foundation announced its newly minted partnership with New York University SFL Alumni Club. The public enjoyed light bites and sweet treats from a variety of local restaurants and caterers including: Campania Coal Fired Pizza, Bonefish Grill Aventura, Ginza Japanese Buffet, Aji Carbon, Diced by Chef Everad, Alaska Coffee & Roasting, Edible Arrangements and others. Attendees were also captivated by artwork from Julian Kerr, Juan Carlos Liora and sculptor, Francisco Hernandez.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout of people coming together from a variety of backgrounds, ages and cultures to enjoy a beautiful evening of Jazz in this historic building,” said Joyce L. Davis, Vice President of the Foundation. “Knowing the mission of the Monastery, ‘all who present themselves are welcome’, I am absolutely thrilled that we have accomplished that mission this evening.”

During this marquee community event, the attendees celebrated with dignitaries including: Miami- Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, Mayor George Vallejo of North Miami Beach and Vice Mayor Howard Weinberg of Aventura.

The Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation is a non-profit organization that brings together community, individuals, organizations and businesses to advocate and support the preservation of art, antiquities, and architecture of the historically designated Cloisters and its grounds. All proceeds from Jazz at the Monastery are used for the preservation and restoration of the “oldest building in the Western Hemisphere.”