7TH annual Dentistry From Our Hearts

Once again, the Dental Care Group and Dental Care Group Kids, with offices in Aventura and Pembroke Pines, will be giving away over $1 million of free dental services to those in need. Scheduled for Sunday, February 11th, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., this will be the 7th consecutive year that the entire professional teams from both the Aventura and Pembroke Pines offices will be donating their services to children and adults who cannot afford dental care. Services include diagnostic services, fillings, x-rays, cleanings and tooth extractions.

The Aventura Dental Care Group and Dental Care Kids Group offices are located at 2797 NE 207th Street, Aventura 33180 and in Pembroke Pines at 12634 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines 33028. Patients will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, visit dentalcaregroup.net or candyce@dentalcaregroup.net