This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Summer is just around the corner and your kids will make a splash and serve up some fun and at the 7th annual Williams Island Summer Tennis & Swim Camp!

Boys and girls ages 5 through 16 are invited to dive on in and enjoy these activities for full or half-day sessions. The weekly schedule includes daily Tai Chi/Yoga, Tennis Drills, Snacks, Volley Drills, Serves and Games, plus pool and lunch with lifeguard from Aquafirm & Fit, with a kids’ choice of tennis or swim lessons.

Campers will work to improve their strokes, increase endurance and speed and will be exposed to other aquatic sports, such as water polo and synchronized swimming. Camp participants will benefit from instruction and training by AquaFirm & Fit coaches and aquatic specialists trained and certified by the American Red Cross in Water Safety Instruction.

With an emphasis on high level player development, Junior Tennis Campers will be taught the fundamentals of the game of tennis and led through innovative tennis drills and games. Supervised by USPTA, USPRT Certified Tennis Professionals, the team of tennis professionals will enthusiastically help your child achieve the next level in their game while having a lot of fun.

Lunches are healthy and kids will be able to cool off at the Island Pool and improve their swim skills or head back to the tennis courts.

SESSIONS: June 11 – August 17, Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

To register or for more information, call 305-937-7850 or email ctriana@williamsislandclub.com.