“A Serbian Story” comes to Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

The SCA Oplenac Rep Ensemble presents A Serbian Story at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, June 9 at 6 p.m.

This beautifully choreographed folk dance performance features moving museum of national costume treasures.

A Serbian Story is performed by the SCA Oplenac Rep Ensemble, considered the best folk dance performing team ever assembled outside Serbia proper. Serbian Cultural Association OPLENAC was founded in 1986 as a non-profit organization with the mission to introduce Serbian Culture and tradition to Canadian multicultural society. All proceeds from the events organized by SCA Oplenac go to the preservation and presentation of Serbian culture and tradition in North America.

The evening of music and dance is presented as part of the Arts Access Program, which assists community-based organizations in presenting arts and cultural performances at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. The program provides technical assistance and marketing support to local community groups enabling them to develop and build their audiences.

Tickets are $30.Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.