A Spring Tradition on Williams Island

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Each year the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Williams Island grows in popularity and attendance.

This year’s Easter Egg Hunt was held on Saturday, March 31st and moved to the Centre Court and Tennis Patio area to accommodate more children. Island residents and club members brought their little ones for a fun-filled morning and egg hunt adventure. This year’s event featured a breakfast buffet in the Island Grille with face painters and balloon makers. After a hearty breakfast the youngsters followed Peter Cottontail to Centre Court. The hunt was on to see who could collect the most candy filled eggs.