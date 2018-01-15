AC Hotel by Marriott hosts Holiday Breakfast Meeting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The elegant lobby of Aventura’s newest hotel, AC Hotel, sparkled and glittered with holiday decorations as over 150 Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) members arrived to enjoy the camaraderie, share holiday cheer and bring gifts for children of The Salvation Army.

Each December, the AMC partners with the Aventura Police Department to encourage members to bring unwrapped gifts for the charity, and the gift table was overflowing , as was the beautiful and delicious breakfast buffet prepared by the Beverage and Food team led by Jeanette Wallgren of the AC Hotel Miami Aventura

AC Hotel General Manager Alan Pinado, joined by Sales & Marketing Director Claudia Passamonti and Sales Manager Jennifer Perez, welcomed everyone to the hotel along with AMC Chairman Gary Pyott, CEO of Association 1st. The crowd was excited to hear that the door prize, a two-night stay at the hotel, would be drawn at the end of the meeting.

“Aventura is an energetic community with a strong business footprint in South Florida. We are thrilled to be a part of Aventura and are delighted to have shared with all members this wonderful event recognizing our first responders and supporting the Salvation Army. Please know that we appreciate all of the community’s support,” said Pinado.

“Giving back’ has always been important to the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, and Pyott was proud to note that the AMC has donated over $1.5 million to charities and schools over the years. Pyott once again extended his congratulations to retiring City Manager Eric Soroka and introduced the incoming City Manager Susan Grant.

Aventura Police Chief Bryan Pegues took the podium to help recognize the Aventura Police Officers of the Month, Ofc. Katina Rodriguez and Ofc. Jiby Varghese, as the crowd applauded all the first responders who were there.

The AC Hotel Miami Aventura, 20805 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura, is recognized for its chic European design. With their AC Kitchen offering European-inspired breakfast in the morning, and handcrafted cocktails in the evening, the hotel is quickly becoming known as ‘the place to be’.

For more information, call the AC Hotel at 786.590.5100 or visit www.marriott.com/miaan; or Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, 305.932.5334 or visit aventuramarketingcouncil.com