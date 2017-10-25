AC Hotel Miami Aventura celebrates grand opening

The much-anticipated grand opening/ribbon-cutting for the AC Hotel Miami Aventura by Marriott® was everything the community expected—and more! Partnering with the Aventura Marketing Council (AMC)/Chamber of Commerce, the leadership team at the hotel, General Manager Alan Pinado, Dir. of Sales and Marketing Claudia Passamonti and Sales Manager Jennifer Perez wanted to create a memorable evening, complete with live music, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and of course, the giant gold scissors and a huge red ribbon. However, it was the incredible ambience that elicited the ‘ooh’s’ and ‘ahh’s’ from the 120+ guests as they entered the gorgeous lobby with soaring ceilings. AC Hotels by Marriott®, a lifestyle brand that celebrates a new modern aesthetic complemented by a European soul and Spanish roots, boasts nearly 90 design-led hotels in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, Turkey, France and the United States. And their newest hotel in Aventura captures it all.

Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Vice Mayor Howard Weinberg, Commissioners Marc Narotsky and Gladys Mezrahi joined City Manager Eric Soroka as well as North Miami Beach Comm. Phyllis Smith, Alexis Moseley from Miami-Dade Comm. Sally Heyman’s office and Gary Pyott, AMC Chairman of the Board, in cutting the ceremonial red ribbon with the leadership of AC Hotel, welcoming the new property to the city.

Tours of the hotel were in great demand as guests visited the guest rooms, meeting rooms, rooftop pool, and health and fitness area, all designed to provide an energetic vibe influence by its European roots.

Passamonti took the lead in organizing this special event, and said, “Our leadership team was thrilled to open our doors to this wonderful community that has embraced us. Our entire team was onsite, welcoming guests to ‘our home’ for a very special celebration.”

The 233-room property is located at 20805 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura 33180. For more information, visit AC-Hotels.com or call 786.590.5100