ACES students shine at Cadena Social Entrepreneurship Initiative Contest

ACES recently participated in the Cadena Social Entrepreneurship Initiative Contest, which is a way for students to showcase innovative ideas that focused on strategies for emergency aid to vulnerable communities worldwide. Of the 87 projects submitted to the Cadena group this year, only 11 were selected to compete. Of those selected, three were ACES students and one of those projects was the overall 3rd place winner.
