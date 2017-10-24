Aletha Player receives community accolades following Hurricane Irma

The City of Aventura recognized long-time Aventura resident and FPL external affairs area manager, Aletha Player, for her steadfast work in assisting Miami-Dade County with power restoration efforts following Hurricane Irma.

The “City of Excellence” Mayor Enid Weisman, officially proclaimed Oct. 3, 2017, as “Aletha Player Day,” recognizing Aletha for her commitment and grit in doing everything she could to help restore power to the residents, businesses and religious institutions that were disrupted by the powerful force of nature.

“It goes without saying that events like Hurricane Irma really test the resolve and resourcefulness of a team and that when everyone works to support each other, positive things happen,” said Aletha. “I take my hat off to the army of professionals who supported the company in so many ways to help restore electricity to our customers.”

Aletha was on the receiving end of another community accolade recently as she was bestowed with the Women’s Power Caucus 2017 Award for Business Impact in Miami.