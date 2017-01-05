Thanks to Mary Lisa Burns, Dean of the New World School of Dance at the New World School of the Arts, almost 200 students from North Miami Beach Senior High School were treated to a morning of exquisite performances by the New World students.

Veronica Martin, Counselor at North Miami Beach Sr. High, said, “The performances were incredible! Our students truly enjoyed watching each and every one, and their rousing applause showed their sincere appreciation for the talented performers. One of the best parts of this program was the Q & A that our students had with the performers at the end of the show. There was tremendous valuable information shared and motivation given from the New World students to our students who listened to every word. This field trip was a highlight of our year, and we are so grateful to Dean Burns and her entire team for their support!”

Dean Burns added, “It was a joy to host this visit from the wonderful students at North Miami Beach Senior High School. We are very grateful to their teacher, Veronica Martin, for organizing the trip to New World School of the Arts to see a performance by students in the College dance division and the High School Musical Theater division. The students from MBSHS are among our most engaged audiences and their questions for the performers were both observant and insightful. Both audience and dancers/performers enjoyed this time to exchange information and ideas and this performance was one of the true highlights of our year.”