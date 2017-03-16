This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GALLERY ART, an 8,000 square foot showroom in the Promenade Shops of Aventura, will be hosting a benefit for ALS, (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), on Thursday, March 30th from 5:30PM to 8:30PM. Ken Hendel and sister Amy Hendel, owners of Gallery Art, are honoring their brother, Stu, who was recently diagnosed with ALS. The event’s purpose is to spread awareness about the disease and raise funds for ALS Worldwide, a nonprofit organization that helps Stu and thousands like him in Florida and around the globe. The evening will include a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, music, art tours, a video presentation and engaging speakers. A minimum donation of $100 is suggested.

ALS weakens and kills nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement. Most individuals are eventually robbed of their ability to move, speak, eat and breathe. Death can occur within 2-5 years of diagnosis, but more and more individuals are living longer thanks to organizations such as ALS Worldwide, headquartered in the USA. It is the only nonprofit global health organization that provides FREE assistance to people with ALS and their loved ones. The organization offers compassionate care, help in the management of symptoms, access to experimental drugs and treatment, financial assistance for ALS-related expenses, and guidance on other important healthcare topics.

Gallery Art has been featuring world class collections of artwork for the last 30 years, including works from artists Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring, Pablo Picasso, and many more. For more information about Gallery Art including how to buy, sell, or trade fine art OR for information about the March 30th event, please contact Amy at Amy@GallArt.com or visit GallArt.com. Gallery Art is located at 20633 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180. 305-932-6166