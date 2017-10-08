Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation Presents Legacy Awards Gala

In honor of individuals and organizations who have created a legacy within the Miami-Dade community and around the world, the Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation recognized the extensive work of six local leaders at Turnberry Isle Miami. The Monastery is a nationally registered Blue Star Museum™ located in the heart of North Miami Beach.

This year the Foundation recognized Tracy and Alonzo Mourning, Founders – The Mourning Family Foundation; North Miami Beach Mayor George Vallejo; Ranjan Duara, M.D., Medical Director Wien Center for Alzheimer’s & Memory Disorders at Mount Sinai Medical Center; Garth C. Reeves, Sr., Publisher Emeritus, The Miami Times Newspaper; and Youth Legacy Award Honoree, Ariel Swedroe Weinberg, founder and CEO, Swedroe Art to Wear by Ariel.

The evening included fine dining, inspirational presentations, unique auction items, themed entertainment with live music and dancing. “The Monastery, a crown jewel in North Miami Beach, is an extraordinary treasure and we are privileged to be a part of preserving its beauty and legacy,” said Sandy Vallejo, Gala Chair and Board Member of the Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation.

During this pinnacle event to showcase the mission of the Foundation, the honorees celebrated with dignitaries from sister cities including: The Sunny Isles Beach Mayor Bud Scholl, Aventura Vice Mayor Howard Weinberg and The Honorable Billy Joel of Aventura.

The Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation is a non-profit organization that brings together community, individuals, organizations and businesses to advocate and support the preservation of art, antiquities, and architecture of the historically designated Cloisters and its grounds. All proceeds from the Legacy Gala are used for the preservation of the oldest building in the Western Hemisphere.

For more information, call 305.945.1461; email gala@spanishmonastery.com; or visit www.spanishmonastery.com.