Appeal of Conscience Foundation charity golf classic at Fisher Island

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation will host its 1st Annual Golf Classic at the exclusive Fisher Island Club on Sunday, January 28th, 2018. The tropical island oasis is a world-class resort complete with private beach, tennis, spa & marina. The seaside golfing tournament includes: putting contests, closest to the pin awards, longest drive and hole-in-one.

The event offers a Fisher Island Buffet brunch and awards ceremony with a list of outrageous silent auction items that preview incredible travel packages and amazing items (a package for two to the 100th anniversary PGA championship in St. Louis, concert tickets and backstage passes for a meet-n-greet opportunity with Andrea Bocelli and so much more). In addition to snacks and beverages, golfers will receive gift bags sponsored by Peter Thomas Roth with skin care products, golf shirts, hats and other wonderful surprises. Non-golfers can enjoy a variety of luxury spa activities including massage, body wraps, facials, and complete use of the pool, fitness center and stunning beach amenities.

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation is proudly celebrating its 52nd year. Established in 1965, ACF is an interfaith coalition of business, religious and foreign policy leaders whose mission is to promote religious freedoms and human rights throughout the world.

Limited sponsorship opportunities and foursomes are still available. For more information on this event, please contact Karen Dresbach at (954) 662-4440 or email appealofconscience@msn.com.