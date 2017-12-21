Are Your Taste Buds Ready? ‘UNCORKED’ 2018 Food and Wine Festival: January 4th – 14th

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Uncorked is back bringing the return of some of your favorite events together with some new and exciting ones added to our tantalizing schedule to attract all foodies and wine, beer and cocktail sippers and connoisseurs. This year the 11 day culinary feast kicks-off on January 4th and runs through Sunday the 14th. The Upper Keys, Key Largo and Islamorada transforms for this period into a food and wine lover’s paradise as area culinary experts together with the wine experts from Breakthru Beverage and Republic National step up to the ‘plate’ to present a multitude of tasty food, wine and spirits events.

This year Uncorked is thrilled to be welcoming three fabulous chefs from Miami who will present a ‘Pop-up-Miami’ gourmet dinner featuring Chefs Phil Bryant and Veronica Valdivia who run The Local Craft Food and Drink in Coral Gables and Chef Michael Beltran of Ariete in Coconut Grove.

This year’s schedule of showcases a plethora of ‘foodie’ events that include complimentary wine, beer and spirits tastings, new this year is a Bayside street party with local artists, crafts vendors, food, libations and beers. Back by popular demand, Snapper’s restaurant hosts their hilarious grape stomping contest and we see the return of the ever popular gourmet “Dine Around Town” dinner and the Key Largo Fisheries ‘Lobsterfest’ and more.

Key Largo Chocolates will host a Chocolate meets Cabernet event for adults and for the younger foodies, a popular junior chocolatiers’ cooking class is to be held with the Keys’ only chocolatier. Multiple Sunday brunch opportunities are also planned along with art-inspired food and wine events.

The festival’s signature outdoor “Grand Tasting,” is Saturday, Jan. 13, from 12 noon to 4pm, with a VIP hour from 11am to noon. This year the Grand Tasting will be hosted on the oceanfront lawns and in the Conference Center of the Islander Resort. Attendees can sample signature dishes from numerous area restaurants, complemented by an impressive selection of wines. Live music, cooking and mixology demonstrations and cocktail tastings round out the afternoon on the water, flanked by the Atlantic Ocean. It really doesn’t get any better than this!!

General admission tickets are $65 (plus tax) per person, in advance, and $75 at the gate. VIP tickets are available allowing early entry at 11 a.m. and a VIP hour until noon in the Conference Center. Cost of $90 (plus tax) includes a souvenir T-shirt, tasting glass and gift bag with the Festival cookbook featuring Keys chefs’ recipes.

For a more comprehensive schedule of event times, venues, costs and menus go to www.floridakeysuncorked.com