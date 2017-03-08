It may have taken Phileas Fogg (David Niven) 80 days to circumnavigate the world in the classic movie, “Around the World in 80 Days”, but you can do it in one glorious evening! And the best part? It’s all to benefit students in Miami-Dade County Public School’s Academy of Hospitality and Tourism (AOHT) which prepares a diverse population of high school students for post-secondary education and careers in hospitality and tourism.

On Wednesday, April 5th, beginning at 6 pm, the Academy of Hospitality & Tourism will present their 18th annual “Around the World Culinary Tour & Auction” at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay. Tickets are $125 per person, with limited seating for tables of ten at $1,100.

Guests will interact with chefs and apprentices as they balance creative artistry and gourmet food from around the world.

But wait…there’s more! There will be an advance online auction that begins March 1st and ends March 31st… just visit www.biddingforgood/AOHT to see the amazing items up for bid. With the hotels, restaurants, spas and tourist attractions supporting this event every year, you can just imagine the enticing items on the auction block.

For more information on tickets or sponsorships, call 305.693.3035 or email annfields@dadeschools.net