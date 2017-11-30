Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida  Celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Nutcracker

For many South Floridians, the holidays are not complete without enjoying a live performance of the most beautiful ballet of them all “The Nutcracker”. Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida is pleased to present their annual performance of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece, choreographed by its Artistic Director Vladimir Issaev, and this year, the production celebrates its 20th anniversary

There are nine opportunities and two separate venues for it. Issaev’s outstanding dancers based in North Miami Beach will be showing off their skills at both the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center and the Parker Playhouse of Fort Lauderdale. Both are intimate venues, family-friendly and of easy access which takes the challenge out of bringing the entire family to enjoy this holiday staple at an affordable ticket price.

The 90-minute production is beautifully choreographed and lavishly costumed. It includes the traditional snow falling, and a magical growing tree, making it a real treat for children and their families. The critically acclaimed unique choreography, preserves the Russian tradition and serves as an alternative to those who already have seen Balanchine’s version.

This professional ballet company features already renowned dancers in the principal role of the Sugarplum Fairy such as Mary Carmen Catoya, Janis Liu, Hinano Eto and Izumi Masaki accompanied by their supporting partners Kevin Zong, Kazuya Arima, Haowei Zhu and Keisuke Nishikawa. The engaging choreography – from the fun of the party scene – to the harrowing battle scene- to the enchanting kingdom of the sweets – is guaranteed to entertain any age. All soloist roles are performed by the professional dancers of the company, while the very talented young aspiring dancers of Arts Ballet’s affiliated school Vladimir Issaev’s School of Classical Ballet will perform the children’s roles and will add to the corps of ballet.

Arts Ballet also has a passion for positively impacting the lives of youth in our surrounding communities. Three of the nine performances are offered to the public schools of both Miami Dade and Broward Counties. These, already sold-out, performances will entertain more than 3,000 students and it has been so for the last 5 years since the Broward Center has partnered with Arts Ballet through their Smart Stage program and with the Broward County Public Schools through the SEAS program.

The opening performance will take place on December 8 at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center running through Sunday December 10 to then move to the Parker Playhouse with a Nutcracker Gala on Friday, December 15th, offering a unique way to experience the magic of ballet while supporting the Company’s programs. Patrons will enjoy a selection of wine and hors d’oeuvres, and the chance to bid on silent auction items that range from donations from weekend getaways, fine jewelry, and art pieces, followed by the performance. Two more performances follow on December 16 & 17 to close the Nutcracker season for the enjoyment of the entire family.

Arts Ballet’s Nutcracker promises to be truly exciting and share the magic of the season for young and old alike!

For more information visit www.artsballettheatre.org or call (305) 948-4777.

THE NUTCRACKER

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

3385 NE 188th street

Aventura, FL 33180

Friday, December 8, 2016, 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 9, 2016, 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 10, 2016, 3:00 pm

Toll-free 877.311.7469

www.aventuracenter.org

Parker Playhouse

707 NE 8th Street,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Friday, December 15, 2017, 7:30 pm (GALA, 6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, December 16, 2016, 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 17, 2016, 3:00 pm

Tickets: $16.00 – $105.00

Toll-free 877.311.7469

www.ParkerPlayhouse.com

For ticketing and additional information, please visit the new website www.artsballettheatre.org

Facebook @artsballettheatre

Instagram and Twitter @artsballet

or by phone (305) 948 4777