Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida receives Diversity & Inclusion Award

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida’s outreach educational programs and Vladimir Issaev have recently received the Diversity & Inclusion Award presented by the Division of Cultural Affairs and Citizens for Florida Arts, Inc.

The Diversity & Inclusion Awards Program recognizes the efforts of individuals working to make arts and cultural programming in Florida as diverse and inclusive as possible. The Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs recognizes Florida’s diversity as one of the key attributes to the state’s vibrant cultural landscape and through this program aims to support the ongoing dedication of Florida’s cultural organizations to lead in this area.

