Aventura’ 2017-18 Green Market Season

The City of Aventura’s 2017-18 Green Market will be held every first and third Sunday of the month from November through March from 10 AM – 2:30 PM at Founders Park located at 3105 NE 190 Street. The complete schedule is as follows: November 5 and 19; December 3 and 17; January 7 and 21; February 4 and 18; and March 4 and 18. Schedule is subject to change.

The Green Market is intended to foster community and support local businesses. Fruit and vegetable farmers and specialty food producers including but not limited to artisan bakers, juicers, jelly & jam makers, as well as oil & vinegar mixologists will be selling their goods at the market.

For more information about the Green Market, visit cityofaventura.com or contact Founders Park at 305-466-0183.