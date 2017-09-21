Aventura Arts & Cultural Center “WOWS” us again!

So how much better does it get than when the beautiful Aventura Arts & Cultural Center (AACC) partners with the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) for their annual “Taste of Aventura” and “Season Preview”!

Just ask the 150+ guests who attended this special event on a beautiful August evening. They walked into the elegant lobby of the AACC to be greeted by the aroma of the delicious samplings being served by Adena Grill, Anthony’s Coal-Fire Pizza, Bonefish Grill, Mo’s Bagels & Deli, Novecento and

Turnberry Isle Resort’s own Starbucks. Excited guests moved from table to table, enjoying samplings of amazing specialty dishes from each restaurant.

Then it was into the theatre for the AMC’s business meeting, appropriately shortened to allow for the evening’s special events still unfolding. AMC Chairman Gary Pyott, Association First, introduced Jeff Kiltie, General Manager of the AACC, who noted, “The upcoming 2017-18 theater season marks our 8th season of entertainment in the City of Excellence., In our first seven years, the Center has been host to Tony and Grammy-award winning artists, world-class dancers, musicians and performers of all kinds. Our Foreign Film Series is one of the hottest tickets in town and we are extremely proud of our commitment to education and family programming.” Kiltie then had the pleasure of bringing onstage 13 year-old Wesley Wray, one of the Young Stars who will be appearing in the AMC’s 8th annual Aventura Mall YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T on Sun. Nov. 12, 5 pm at the theatre. This young man sang “A Change is Gonna’ Come” from the depths of his heart and brought the crowd to their feet. Kiltie spoke about the upcoming season beginning in October that will feature the Broadway concert series, Foreign Film Series, Theatre & Variety, Comedy, Family & Education, Smart Stage Matinee Series, Dance and their Cultural Series. One of the season’s performances will be Slow Burn Theatre’s “Peter and the Starcatcher”, and ________ from that show was there to entertain the audience as well. To close the evening, Kiltie introduced another Young Star, 17 year-old Cameron Wheeler, who rocked the house with “Let’s Get Loud”.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, now celebrating their 8th year, continues to bring the biggest and brightest stars to the City of Excellence. Their new and diverse collection of entertainment all performs live in their intimate, beautiful, waterfront theatre. Major corporations also rent the venue for their special events, and you can just imagine how amazing the audiovisual is for presentations!

Groups of ten or more can save on tickets and enjoy special benefits by calling 954.660.6307. The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 NE 188th Street, Aventura 33180. Box office is open Tuesday-Sat. 12 noon – 5pm. To order tickets by phone: 877.311.7469 or aventuracenter.org.

For more information on the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, call 305.932.5334 or visit aventuramarketingcouncil.com