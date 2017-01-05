Jeffrey Levinson recently celebrated his 26th year in banking and couldn’t be more pleased at this time in his career to be with the nation’s top performing bank. Levinson’s former employer, C1 Bank, was acquired earlier this year by Bank of the Ozarks, where he serves as Senior Vice President Market Leader – North Dade, Aventura and Broward County.

Bank of the Ozarks has a tradition of excellence, and been named the nation’s top performing bank for six consecutive years by Bank Director and other national organizations.

“At Bank of the Ozarks our goal is to excel in everything we do for our customers. That requires us to constantly pursue being the best in helping our customers achieve their financial goals,” Levinson said.

Levinson is the past Vice Chairman of the Aventura Marketing Council / World-Class Chamber of Commerce and understands the community and the needs of small businesses, large corporations and local citizens.

“I welcome Aventura residents to contact us and discuss how we can help achieve their financial goals,” said Levinson. “Everyone at Bank of the Ozarks is committed to professional excellence and personal service always.”

Levinson said, “We offer financing for virtually every need. This includes commercial projects, small business, professionals, owner-occupied real estate, yacht financing, equipment leasing and more.”

Bank of the Ozarks is a corporate partner of the Miami Heat and official bank of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You might see Levinson or other Bank of the Ozarks team members at the teams’ home games, meeting fans and greeting customers.

Levinson said, “Our number one goal is to be your bank, so please call me at 305-702-6818 and we will work with you to meet your financial goals.”



Bank of the Ozarks has 44 offices in Florida and over 250 throughout the Southeast. Learn more at www.bankozarks.com.