Aventura celebrates 22nd annual Founders Day

The City of Aventura proudly celebrates its 22nd anniversary of incorporation on Sunday, November 5, 2017, with its annual Founders Day celebration. The celebration will take place from noon – 5 PM at Founders Park located at 3105 NE 190 Street.

The celebration includes the kick-off of the City’s seasonal Green Market!

Celebrate the City’s 22nd anniversarybash amidst stilt walkers, jugglers, activities, food, the Green Market, and pure entertainment! Enjoy a variety of outdoor and recreational activities; Participate in fun games; Get creative at the interactive art and science stations, or unleash your fun personal style in the Makeover Madness station; Share the excitement with little ones at Toddler Town; Relax under the dining tents while catching a game of football on HDTVs and feast on a bite from any of the fantastic food trucks; Become dazzled by the acts on the community stage featuring the Aventura STAR talent competition and many more surprises!

Parking

Free parking will be available at the Aventura Government Center Parking Garage just west of Founders Park and at the Harbour Center on the corner of NE 188 Street and NE 29 Avenue. Free shuttle service between the Harbour Centre and Founders Park will operate on Founders Day from 11:30 AM – 6 PM.

Aventura Express Bus Service

The Aventura Express Shuttle Buses will operate a complementary Founders Day schedule between all Aventura residential buildings and Founders Park on Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 11:30 AM through 5:30 PM. Get the complete bus schedule.

In order to accommodate for parking and traffic in the area on Founders Day, the Aventura Express is a great way to safely get to and from Founders Park. The City of Aventura encourages residents along the routes to enjoy the celebration and allow the Aventura Express to provide this free mode of transportation.

For more information, contact the Community Services Department at 305-466-8930.