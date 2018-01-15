Aventura City Manager Eric Soroka retires after 22 years

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Aventura was incredibly fortunate to have one City Manager from the day the city was incorporated in 1996 all the way to 2018….Eric M. Soroka. The Aventura City Commission recently hosted a retirement party for him at The Point of Aventura, planned to perfection by Comm. Mezrahi of Indigo Events.

The entire Aventura City Commission was present, including Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Vice Mayor Bob Shelley, and Commissioners Denise Landman, Dr. Linda Marks, Gladys Mezrahi, Marc Narotsky and Howard Weinberg as well as past Mayors Susan Gottlieb and Jeff Perlow, current Police Chief Bryan Pegues and past Police Chiefs Tom Ribel and Steve Steinberg. The Soroka family was there as well as a few key business and community leaders.

Mayor Weisman served as Master of Ceremonies and the entire Commission presented Soroka with an exquisite plaque that will remain in the Government Center to show their respect for the man who led the city to great heights, and always chose to stay in the background.

Soroka said, “I have been blessed to serve as the City Manager of the best city in the country for almost 22 years. Thank you to the first city commission who hired me back in 1996 and for their dedication for establishing a model for local government that many others look to as an example. Thank you to all the elected officials I have worked with over the years for their support and commitment to making Aventura the best. A special thank you to all the City of Aventura employees and my department directors for their hard work and making me look good over the years. Of course, thank you to my wife Teresa, and my children for putting up with me and the long hours. Aventura will always hold a special place in my heart and I thank you all for coming tonight to celebrate with me.”