Aventura City of Excellence School Athletic Program on the rise

What started as an intramural program at Aventura City of Excellence School (ACES) in 2005, has blossomed into a full-fledged 6th – 8th grade athletic program that currently plays in the tri-county Independent Athletic League (IAL). The ACES Eagles athletic program now consists of eight teams. The offerings for boys include Flag Football, JV Basketball (Grades 6-7), Varsity Basketball (Grades 6-8), and Soccer. Girls compete in Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer, and Cheerleading.

“The main goal of our athletic program is to provide our student-athletes with an opportunity to gain positive and meaningful experiences that will enhance their growth and development as they transition to High School and beyond,” said Athletic Director Donald Krumrie. Playing on an athletic team at ACES is a privilege and is earned by hard work on the court or field, as well as hard work in the classroom. A minimum GPA of 2.0 is required to be eligible to play, as is exemplary behavior inside and outside of the classroom. “Our student-athletes understand that they represent the school and their team at all times and they take great pride in doing so!” added Krumrie.

Since joining the IAL in 2011, the ACES Eagles have enjoyed a substantial amount of success, which includes seven Championships and five runner-up finishes. Upon entering the Middle School lobby three trophy cases hold awards, trophies and pictures of the winning teams. In addition, banners hang from the walls of the Aventura Recreation Center so that the community can join in celebrating and showing pride for ACES student-athlete. Flag Football Coach Bill Sorscher adds that “It is so great to see all of the hard work and dedication that our student-athletes demonstrate throughout the season culminate with a trophy and banner to add to the collection!”

Middle School athletics is a bridge to High School athletics and ACES has done a tremendous job of preparing its athletes for the next level. This is evident in the amount of former ACES athletes that are currently, or have previously, competed at the High School or College level. Bobby DeLillo, a former ACES player and current Mast Academy star, states that “Everything I learned on the sports teams at ACES has transcended into High School sports. I gained a hunger to win, learned how to push myself to limits, learned how to lead by example, work as a team, communicate and be a leader on and off the court, and improve my game in ways that could best help the team.”

Seeing past players come back and watch the current teams play or just stop in to pay a visit to their former teachers and coaches is what it is all about. “The time and energy expended is endless when it comes to having a positive impact on our student-athletes” adds Krumrie. “Our ACES Athletic Program is committed to fostering opportunities and growth and providing each participant with memories and experiences they will be able to look back on and appreciate!” Being part of a sports team offers so many life lessons and ACES is committed to ensuring those lessons continue for many years! GO EAGLES!

To learn more about Aventura City of Excellence School , go to www.aventuracharter.org . The School is located at 3333 NE 188th Street, Aventura, FL 33180, Phone: 305-466-1499.