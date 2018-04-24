Aventura City of Excellence School Students demonstrate leadership!

Aventura City of students Dylan F. and Ellis L. traveled to Tallahassee, FL to participate in the Florida House of Representatives Page and Messenger Program. As a House Pages, Dylan and Ellis were responsible for delivering letters, messages, and miscellaneous items to Representatives and House staff. This afforded the students an amazing opportunity to observe lawmakers during the 2018 Regular Session in the State’s Capitol. They also participated in mock trials and visited the Governor’s Mansion.

The National Junior Honor Society members attended the State Leadership Summit. They traveled to Orlando to gain experience on building leadership skills within their school and community and learn how to motivate others in creating a better world. Students worked alongside high school students to learn what it means to be a leader and how they can use their leadership skills to help initiate or support activities benefiting our communities. The State Summit goal was to Cultivate student empowerment and leadership.

The week of Feb 26- March 2nd was a busy one at the Aventura City of Excellence School!

For the 13th year in a row, students were part of the Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Week. This week focused on raising awareness and funds towards finding a cure for CF, a genetic disease that affects 30,000 children and young adults in the US. The week’s slogan was “HELP OUR STUDENTS BECOME CURE FINDERS!”

Apart from holding classroom fundraisers, other events such as a dress down day known as Genes for Jeans, and a school wide Bake Sale took place. We were also fortunate to have teen author and Miss Florida Teen USA 2017 winner, Victoria Di Sorbo, come to school and read her book Julie’s Adventure with Cystic Fibrosis to all kinder, first and second grade students.

Ms. Zita De Vita, ACES teacher and coordinator of the event said, “In the past 13 years ACES has raised an amazing $65,000 that has been donated to fund research to help find a cure. Yet just as important, is that all students understand a little about this disease, feel compassion for those that have it and know that their actions and participation can truly be part of the solution”.

All money raised is donated to the National Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

