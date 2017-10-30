Aventura City of Excellence School Students Saddle Up for Books!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Yee-haw! The Aventura City of Excellence School held its annual Scholastic Book Fair from October 18 – 26, and it was a huge success! Students in grades K-8 moseyed on down to the media center and rounded up a whole herd of books. Displays contained all types of books in different genres and topics, such as novels, picture books, non-fiction books, how-to books, and diaries. Several students even bought posters, reading pointers, bookmarks, and erasers.

Opening day was “Character Day” when students and staff dressed up as their favorite literary character. Both the elementary and middle school were filled with characters from all kinds of books, including Dog Man, Where’s Waldo?, crayons from The Day the Crayons Quit, princesses, detectives, and Charlie from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, to name a few. This was also the day to start shopping. The book fair was open every morning from 8:00-8:20, during recess times, and during elementary students’ Media specials class periods. Middle school students had a chance to shop before school and during their lunch periods.

Nowadays, children have the opportunity to read books on e-readers or to download audio books. But there’s something about walking into a book fair, browsing through all of the books, and holding one in your hand while reading that children love. Charlotte C., a first grader at ACES, bought her very first diary. “I’ve never had a diary but I’ve always wanted one,” she said. “And I got the Ninjago one. That’s my favorite TV show! It comes with a key and a lock so no one can read what I write!” Alonzo P. is a new fourth grader to ACES this year. He was very excited about the chance to buy new books. “This was the best book fair I’ve ever been to. I bought a book called Battle of the Dinosaurs. It came with 3D glasses so I can see the dinosaurs pop off the page!”

“This year the book fair had a lot of books for the older kids,” says Samuel G., a fifth grader at the school. “I liked looking at the chapter books and the novels, like Wonder and Restart. They really caught my attention and made me want to read.” Jillian F., also in fifth grade, couldn’t wait to go into the book fair. “They had a really cool book called Shadow House. It seems like a scary book but a fun one to read.”

But a western themed book fair wouldn’t be complete without a western celebration! On Tuesday, October 24th, the day started off as “Western Day” when everyone in the school could dress in their best cowboy or cowgirl outfit. At night the real fun began with ACES Family Fun Western Night! There was a DJ and a line of food trucks that offered all kinds of treats, like ice cream, churros, arepas, sandwiches, and more! Families could purchase bands that give kids access to lots of exciting activities, such as face painting, bounce houses, a petting zoo, photo booth, and arts and crafts. Valentina G. is in fifth grade. “I liked the petting zoo because there was a llama, ducks, and chickens.” The llama even kissed her!

But the main attraction was the mechanical bull! That’s right, buckaroos! Kids of all ages waited patiently in line for their turn to ride the bull – or get bucked off! Elizabeth P. said, “The bull ride was amazing. I fell off and did a flip. But I didn’t get hurt – it was fun!”

And of course, families could shop for books at the book fair!

The last celebration took place on October 25th, when students dressed in their comfy pajamas for “Pajama Day.” The theme was “Cuddle Up with a Good Book.” Administrators traveled around the school to different classrooms in grades K-2 to read a book to students, while teachers in other grade levels took time out of their plans to conduct a Read-A-Loud to their students.

Each year, ACES parents and faculty organize an amazing book fair, but this year’s event took book fairs to a whole other level. Students walked away with lots of great new reading material but also built up their love for reading even further. Everyone at ACES had a rootin’-tootin’ good time!

To learn more about Aventura City of Excellence School , go to www.aventuracharter.org . The School is located at 3333 NE 188th Street, Aventura, FL 33180, Phone: 305-466-1499.