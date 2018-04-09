Aventura Commission and Police Dept. support schools

On March 15th, the Aventura City Commission voted in favor of providing Aventura Police Dept. Services to Aventura Waterways K – 8 Center for the remainder of this school year. The request for services was from concerned parents, students and administrators who are fighting for increased school and student safety. The Parkland tragedy has greatly affected all communities, and the City of Aventura is committed to working closely with their schools to ensure their protection.

In support of students from Dr. Michael M. Krop Sr. High, the Aventura Police Dept., along with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, marched in solidarity through Aventura to commemorate the 17 lives lost in Parkland.