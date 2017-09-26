Aventura Foreign Film Series Opens with “The Teacher”

Oscar® nominated director Jan Hřebejk’s dark comedy is presented at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

The Teacher, from the Oscar®-nominated director Jan Hřebejk, opens the new season of the Aventura Foreign Film Series at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Tuesday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Loosely inspired by true events, this dark comedy is about an elementary school teacher who uses her students to manipulate their parents for her own gain. Set in a middle school classroom behind the Iron Curtain in 1983 Bratislava, the families of the students must wrestle with standing up for what they believe in or keep silent when a new teacher’s corrupted behavior and high connections within the Communist Party lead everyone to feel threatened.

Nominated for an Academy Award® for his direction of Divided We Fall, Hřebejk also directed the acclaimed Kawasaki’s Rose. The Teacher was shown as an official selection at the Chicago International Film Festival and Tokyo International Film Festival, among others, while Zuzana Mauréry was named Best Actress at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival held in the Czech Republic. Rated R, The Teacher is shown in Slovak with English subtitles.

Variety called The Teacher, “[An] intelligent and universally resonant crowd-pleaser.”

Shelly Isaacs, founder/programmer and commentator for South Florida’s popular Café Cinematheque International programs, once again hosts the series by introducing the films and leading post-screening discussions. Isaacs holds an master’s degree in Media Ecology Studies from New York University, where he served as an adjunct professor in cultural studies. Presently, he teaches foreign-language film appreciation in the Life Long Learning Society at Florida Atlantic University and at Florida International University. He is the film expert for Celebrity Cruise Lines during their annual voyage to the Cannes International Film Festival as well as on other scheduled film-related cruises throughout the world.

The Aventura Film Series will continue with A Kid (Nov. 7), Frantz (Dec. 5), To Life! (Dec. 26), The Country Doctor (Jan. 30), The People vs. Fritz Bauer (March 6) Graduation (April 3) and Like Crazy (May 1).

Tickets are $12 and the auditorium opens for seating 30 minutes prior to the start time.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura. Join the conversation on Twitter at #AventuraCenter, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.