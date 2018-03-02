Aventura Mall Celebrates 93-Foot-Tall Slide Tower

Hundreds of local celebrities, socialites, and art aficionados recently celebrated the inauguration of Aventura Slide Tower, the 93-foot-tall Carsten Höller spiral structure, which acts as a towering landmark and an exhilarating slide. Located at the entrance to Aventura Mall’s new expansion wing, the monumental piece is an experience Höller likens to “an emotional state…somewhere between delight and madness.”

To inaugurate the slide, the artist’s long-time friend, actress Chloë Sevigny, joined him in riding tandem down the double-barreled slide. Guests also included Simon Haas of The Haas Brothers, creators of Gorillas in the Mist at Aventura Mall; Mark Handforth, creator of Blackbird at Aventura Mall; model/actress Karolína Kurková; Turnberry Co-Chair and CEO Jackie Soffer and DACRA CEO Craig Robins; and director Harmony Korine.

Gorillas in the Mist, situated adjacent to Aventura Slide Tower, is a whimsical outdoor fountain featuring three larger-than-life bronze gorillas and four massive bronze trees, circulating and spraying water.

Nearly 30 million visitors each year experience Arts Aventura Mall, which includes more than a dozen museum-quality works in a variety of mediums positioned throughout the center.

