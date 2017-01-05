Pomellato recently opened its doors in Aventura Mall, and its timeless and fashionable jewelry is captivating shoppers. Established in Milan in 1967, Pomellato blends impeccable Italian craftsmanship and contemporary spirit.

The brand was the first to introduce the prêt-à-porter vision into the world of jewelry, infusing classic tradition with a new twist. Crafted by the hands of expert goldsmiths, Pomellato’s creations heighten colorful gems through innovative stone cutting and setting techniques, which over time have come to define a consistent, unmistakable and iconic style.

“We’re excited about the addition of Pomellato to Aventura Mall’s luxury retailer mix,” said Anabel Llopis, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Aventura Mall. “We’re certain this sophisticated Italian brand will become a favorite among our local and international shoppers.”

Available at Aventura Mall, the brand’s 2016 collections are embodied in four pillars: NUDO, CAPRI, SABBIA and TANGO.

NUDO is, quite simply, the must have. The naked splendor of a gem, the glowing personality of unique color and the playfulness of a shape of perfect irregularity and sensual unconventionality are traits that make NUDO an enduring success and the quintessential bearer of all Pomellato values.

CAPRI captures the essence of fresh femininity in a collection that revolves around playful juxtapositions of breezy colors, matt stones and transparent gems, lit by hints of rose gold and charged with the sophisticated ease of sunny nonchalance.

SABBIA represents the essence of the new chic, in the Pomellato way: irregular, utterly personal, elegantly organic and infinitely refined. SABBIA captures the movement of light as refracted by the finest minerals, like sand moving in the wind. It boasts a combination of

diamonds of different hues and different shapes.

TANGO celebrates the beauty of jewels as sensual poetry. Exploring the highest possibilities of skilled savoir-faire while looking for the purest, most unconventional expressions of beauty is a Pomellato mission. TANGO is the collection that embodies this infinite quest pushing invention and manual dexterity to unparalleled levels.

For more information, call 305-690-7726 or visit the Pomellato boutique at Aventura Mall located on the second level near Center Court.