Aventura Mall to Host Branches of Bravery Event to Benefit Stoneman Douglas Students #MSDStrong

Aventura Mall will host a fundraising event for Branches of Bravery, a charitable organization created by students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Branches of Bravery will plant 17 trees in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in honor of the 17 innocent lives that were taken too soon. In addition, funds will be allocated toward building a reflection garden in the community.

For a suggested $10 minimum donation, Aventura Mall visitors will receive a tile on which they can include a design, quote, or inspirational message to the students. The group also will be selling T-shirts and bracelets. Donations can also be made on the group’s GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/branches-of-bravery.

The tiles will be used to create a temporary wall that will stand at Aventura Mall – linking the ongoing support of the shopping center to students at the Parkland campus. Eventually, the tiles will serve as a pathway at the garden.

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018 Aventura Mall Center Court 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180

Aventura Mall is hosting the event in support of Branches of Bravery’s mission to create inviting, contemplative spaces for students at Stoneman Douglas High School that can help return a sense of normalcy to the community. March 17th was chosen to recognize the 17 students and teachers killed during the tragedy. #MSDStrong

Branches of Bravery’s mission is: To continue Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ legacy of appreciating life, the environment, and the interaction between the two by beautifying our surroundings and to bring light even in the darkest of times. Honoring those who dedicated their lives to others, the trees and garden will provide a peaceful environment that promotes positivity. Branches of Bravery was founded and formed by MSD student Madison Leal and now also includes students Karter Cooper, Ma’ayan Mizrahi, Kaylee Nezwek, Drew Schwartz, & Amanda Regen.