Aventura Mall YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T….simply fabulous!

When the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) started working on the 8th annual Aventura Mall YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T (YSS) it was always with the vision of creating the most professional and exciting show possible…and it was!

Let’s walk you through a short history on this amazing evening recently held at the beautiful Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, and you’ll understand why everyone was raving about the show and can’t wait for the next one.

Eight years ago, in 2010, the AMC decided that instead of a traditional golf tournament or installation dinner, they would create a showcase for exceptionally talented young singers from throughout South Florida, with proceeds benefiting the AMC Education Foundation. The young performers, ages 10 – 17, were wonderful as they sang to a musical track against a huge loaned backdrop banner. Fast forward to November 12, 2017, the eighth consecutive year of YSS. Creative director Ran Oz, CooLAM Productions, wanted this year to be different, and brought in renowned music conductor Moises Herrera to write original scores for all the songs the 2017 Young Stars would sing. Then he asked the Mason Pace Band, as well as Roilan Vazquez, saxophonist, to provide live music for all the singers. And…to ensure an even more exciting evening, all the Young Stars would be singing medleys from the music across the decades. But that was not all, my friends…oh no, that was not all! The incredibly talented sound and light technicians form the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, under the direction of Technical Director Jeff Lerner, produced the most incredible display of lights and staging for each and every singer. Kudos went to AACC Gen. Mgr. Jeff Kiltie, Event Services Manager Scott Miller and Events Coordinator Stephanie McDonnell for taking care of the million-and-one details necessary to handle a full-house show. Special effects by Light F/X Pro’s added the finishing touches to a superbly professional production. Public Relations Director Sandra Reichman of Boardroom Communications kept the articles flowing about the Young Stars to the local media and had Young Star Angie Green appear on NBC 6 “Six in the Mix” just before the show to bring even more attention to the event.

Each and every one of the 2017 Young Stars was a ‘superstar’, giving the audience a fabulous evening of entertainment, comparable to anything they could see in New York. After a brief welcome by AMC Chairman GaryPyott, Association 1st, the Young Stars began to sparkle onstage: Sivan Ben-David, 15; Angie Green, 13 (yes…right from the America’s Got Talent stage) ; Emily Taylor Kaufman, 13; CJ Fam, 18; Cassie Ortiz, 17; Taylor Sawyer,13; Cameron Wheeler, 17, Wesley Wray, 13, as well as 15 year-old Mason Pace and his Mason Pace Band members: Drummer Steven Salguero, 17; Cameron Martel, 21 and Brent Look, guitarist for Scott Stapp, voice of Creed. Each Young Star sang a medley of songs created to showcase their individual styles and talents and the audience was loving every minute of it, singing along, dancing in their seats and eagerly awaiting the next song. For the first time, Ran Oz added a ‘rock star’ performance to YSS, as Mason rocked the house as he sang and played guitar with his band. The grand finale was just that…..GRAND! It was an incredible jam session, with each Young Star showing their talents in a spontaneous outpouring of their love of music. Circo Massimo Entertainment videotaped the entire show and should have a ‘snapshot” of each performance up on Youtube shortly.

No one wanted the evening to end, but end it did in the sweetest way. AMC members Moe’s Bagels & Deli; Adena Grill; Bonefish Grill; Courtyard Marriott Aventura and Costco. provided a wonderful dessert reception for everyone: In addition to the title sponsors , Aventura Mall, Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T, special friends helped sponsor this amazing showcase: City of Aventura; Aventura Arts & Cultural Center; Gulfstream Park; Fidelity Investments; Barker Animation Art Galleries and Aventura News. A show of this magnitude required even more support, and that was provided by “Friends of the Young Stars”: Aventura Mayor Enid and Steve Weisman; Aventura Vice Mayor Bob Shelley; Lauren and Cliff Schulman; The Hon. Billy and Sandra Joel; The Hon. Bob and Arlene Diamond; Bob Hollander; Stephanie, Jules and Eddie Trump; Aletha Player, FPL; Ronald L. Book, P. A.; Ken Bernstein and Elaine and Howard Adler.

So the question remains….how do they top it next year?

For more information, aventuramarketingcouncil.com; theyss.org