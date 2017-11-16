Aventura Mall’s Treats Food Hall to debut this winter

Aventura Mall’s Treats Food Hall will open this winter with an eclectic collection of nearly a dozen local and national eateries, including Miami’s first Figs by Todd English, the famed chef and restaurateur; Danny Meyer’s trendsetting Shake Shack; Luke’s Lobster, a Northeast favorite that is expanding worldwide; and more.

Located on the third level of Aventura Mall’s highly anticipated 315,000 square-foot expansion wing, Treats Food Hall will be both refined and seamlessly connected to its natural surroundings. Enhanced by dramatic views and illuminated by natural light, the unconventional destination will be at once energized and calming. Abundant communal seating, including intimate banquettes and shared bar tables, will be interspersed around the space and a separate terrace is ideal for those wishing to dine al fresco.

“We’re creating an immersive dining experience that will be unlike any other,” said Jackie Soffer, Co-Chair and CEO of Turnberry Associates, owner and manager of Aventura Mall. “Treats Food Hall will be highlighted by design aesthetics, attention to detail, and a carefully selected collection of eateries, each with its own style and unique approach.”

Treats Food Hall will include the following eateries: Figs by Todd English, Shake Shack, Luke’s Lobster, GOGO Fresh, My Ceviche, ZUUK Mediterranean Kitchen, Poké 305, Hank & Harry’s Delicatessen, Sliderz, Häagen Dazs and The BŌL.

In addition to the Food Hall, Aventura Mall’s new expansion wing will offer visitors numerous indoor-outdoor dining experiences sure to please any palate, including Tap 42 Kitchen & Bar, CVI.CHE 105, Serafina, Pubbelly Sushi, Genuine Pizza, Blue Bottle, Joe & The Juice, Le Pain Quotidien, Rosetta Bakery and more.