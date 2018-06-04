Aventura opens registration for Summer Tennis Camp

The City of Aventura opens registration for its summer Tennis Camp program for ages 8-16, which will be held from Monday, June 11th through Friday, August 10th at Founders Park.

The City’s Tennis Camp offers a fun, high-quality instruction program where campers of all levels will learn, practice and/or advance fundamental tennis skills such as serving, forehand or backhand while making new friends on the court. The camp schedule is Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Founders Park. Campers are required to bring their own racquet, lunch, water bottle, and snacks.

The program rates are as follows: Full Day is $475 per week for residents and $570 per week for non-residents; Half Day is $325 per week for residents and $390 per week for non-residents; and Daily is $125 per day for residents and $150 per day for non-residents.

Registration can be completed online at cityofaventura.com/ors, the City’s Online Registration System (ORS) or at any of the following facilities: Community Recreation Center, 3375 NE 188 Street; Founders Park, 3105 NE 190 Street; or Waterways Park, 3301 NE 213 Street. New registrations are accepted in person only.

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact Founders Park at 305-466-0183.