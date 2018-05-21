Aventura PD: A Letter from Chief Pegues

Effective policing can only be accomplished when the police agency works diligently at establishing mutual trust with citizens. In our department, we have made becoming involved in our community a top strategic priority. We are invested in our neighborhoods. We are present at all community events, not just for crime prevention, but to promote accessibility and communication opportunities. Citizens know us, and we know them. Building a strong community requires support of one another. Our department is only successful if we are worthy of and maintain community trust. We seek out meeting people in our city. We need to take the lead, introduce ourselves, find out how people in our city are doing. We can’t help, if we don’t know what is going on.

As law enforcement officers, we have entered into this profession because we believe that good people need to stand together and through this bond, we are all raised up. Society depends on us, and we depend on them. It takes a conscious effort for all of us as individual officers of the law and as a singular agency to present the same message of bravery, competence, compassion, and professionalism. When the community sees us, they see both an individual person and the uniform of our agency. Understanding that we represent not just ourselves, but each other, every time we get dressed and step into public. The duality of how the public perceives law enforcement can work to our advantage. How they feel about one particular officer can enhance their opinion of our agency and maybe even policing as an entire profession! Joining with our community for special events, meetings, or celebrations means that the public sees us outside of enforcement contexts. This is important, because if we are seen only as enforcement, the public only knows us in negative and highly stressful situations. Negative wording, crafted headlines, and plain ole’ misinformation is bombarding the public through irresponsible media. This type of agenda-driven reporting eats at the very fabric of our society. We need to countermand those erosive media strategies by creating positive, personal experiences with law enforcement professionals.

In Aventura, we are taking a proactive stance that builds our professional reputation and reinforces community confidence. In our department, we are setting the highest standard for breaking down barriers that have plagued other agencies. We are actively refining our internal processes regarding recruiting, promotions, and assignments to be transparent and fair. As Chief, I demand that our department fosters an environment that promotes internal fairness, consistency, and respect. As a result of those policies, our officers are more likely to demonstrate these qualities in their daily interactions with the public. We are committed to leadership and that means our officers will be a keystone part of the community. Proximity creates trust. Everyday I expect the officers of the Aventura Police Department to exceed expectations, break through communication barriers, establish relationships, and do your best at strengthening the social ties that hold us all together. Remember that you are officers of peace, as well as enforcement.