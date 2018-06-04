Aventura Police Dept. celebrates Employee Awards Banquet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The elegant Indian Creek Country Club was the site of the recent Aventura Police Department’s Employee Awards Banquet to recognize their officers and civilians who have demonstrated outstanding service to the Aventura community.

Officer of the Year was awarded to Officer Luis Chaidez who was responsible for the dismantling of several crime rings. Civilian of the Year was awarded to Guilaine McCray for her superior management of complex upgrades to the records management and report writing software system. The Chief Tom Ribel Award was presented to Officers Helen Morrison and Teresa Williams for their outreach to the homeless community, and the Chief Steven Steinberg Educational Award went to Officer Katrina Rodriquez for overcoming several obstacles to obtain her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

Major sponsors of the event included The Centurion Foundation; AC Hotel; CII; Vi at Aventura; Greater Miami Beach Police Foundation; Harris Corp; Larry Lewis and TransCore. Almost 200 Aventura Police officers and their guests joined City of Aventura officials to recognize the officers in an elegant evening of dining, music and entertainment. The Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce worked with their members to donate amazing silent auction items, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Police Officers Assistance Trust Fund, dedicated to families of fallen officers.