Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Aventura Property Managers Assoc. donates scholarships

By: Community News |December 18, 2017

Aventura Property Managers Assoc. donates scholarships

(L to R) Gary Pyott, Association 1st; Pat Pasano and Leila Maisa, 7000 Williams Island; Harry Thal, President, Aventura Property Managers Association; Loreal Rogers and Marcy Kravit, Atlantic II at The Point; Nadia Ohneva, Turnberry Isle North; Susan Delano, 3000 Williams Island (Front Row) Sebastian Usquiano and Raymond Branham, Atlantic I at The Point; Miguel Panamenio, 3000 Williams Island; Brian Arias, Turnberry Isle North

The holiday season for the Aventura Property Managers Association holds a very special meaning as President Harry Thal organizes a scholarship fundraising drive to help deserving individuals within their member properties. This year, during their annual holiday luncheon at The Island Club at Williams Island, they donated $12,000 to six employees who were facing hardships and needed a helping hand.

Thal said, “Our organization is truly fortunate to have so many generous members who understand the real meaning of the holiday season. We are very pleased to help so many families who have been part of our ‘community family’ for many years.”

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Aventura Property Managers Assoc. donates scholarships"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*