Aventura Property Managers Assoc. donates scholarships

The holiday season for the Aventura Property Managers Association holds a very special meaning as President Harry Thal organizes a scholarship fundraising drive to help deserving individuals within their member properties. This year, during their annual holiday luncheon at The Island Club at Williams Island, they donated $12,000 to six employees who were facing hardships and needed a helping hand.

Thal said, “Our organization is truly fortunate to have so many generous members who understand the real meaning of the holiday season. We are very pleased to help so many families who have been part of our ‘community family’ for many years.”