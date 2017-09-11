Aventura Property Managers Assoc. meets with Aventura Police Chief Pegues

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Amidst the elegant surroundings of The Island Club at Williams Island, 35 Aventura property managers recently met with new Aventura Police Chief Bryan Pegues to see how they could best work together. Chief Pegues spoke about the improved communication plans he has for his department and his department’s outreach to Aventura property managers. “This meeting was an amazing opportunity to showcase our community outreach initiative where we customize our services to meet the needs of our residents,” said Chief Pegues. “It is an honor to be a civil servant in the beautiful city of Aventura. Our community maintains the highest standards for living and working and this is no small task. It takes tremendous dedication from our leaders to protect this way of life, and it is a privilege to be part of the team working on creating a strong public-private partnership in Aventura.”

The Aventura Property Managers Assoc. was created nine years ago to provide communication and sharing of information and resources amongst their members. They also provide scholarships to Association employees and their family members in need of assistance. Association president Harry Thal, property manager for Porto Vita North Tower, works with his Board members, including vice president Edye Abraham, 4000 Building at Williams Island and secretary-treasurer Hildegard Leschhorn, Atlantic One at The Point, to distribute between $10,000 – $12,000 in scholarship funds each year.

For more information, contact Harry Thal at harry@portovitanorthtower.com or 305.932.4239