Aventura View introduces move-in-ready contemporary office suites

Presenting a sophisticated option for prime office space in the Aventura market, the recently-renovated Aventura View is now offering high-end, move-in-ready office suites designed to appeal to area professional businesses.

Aventura View’s new suites offer an open ambience with expansive, exterior windows that allows for natural light. They are complete with modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling doors and glass, and renovated breakrooms, all of which create a contemporary environment.

Available offices, ranging from 700 to 4,500 square feet, are ready for immediate occupancy.

Introducing ‘Class A’ finishes throughout, Aventura View also boasts a new lobby and common areas, with spectacular city and water views synonymous with its name.

In close proximity to Aventura Mall and the surrounding dining scene on Biscayne Boulevard, the building’s location and amenities, including a ground-floor café, create an ease for both tenants and visitors.

“It is important to showcase the value of high-quality office product in a first-class sub-market such as Aventura,” said Doug Okun, senior vice president with CREC, Florida’s leading, independent, full-service commercial real estate firm, who along with Steven Hurwtiz has overseen leasing at the property since 2012.

“There is tremendous value in Aventura View, which is most evident in the investment made to capital improvements on property, including these brand-new office suites.”

Current tenants that call Aventura View home include family and corporate offices, such as the headquarters for Smokey Bones BBQ and prominent medical practitioners.

For leasing information, contact Doug Okun at 305-779-3160 or DOkun@crec.com; Teri Jarp at 305-779-9492 or tjarp@crec.com.