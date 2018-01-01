Aventura Young Professionals “Angels” bring hospital cheer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Yes, Virginia, there really are “angels” in the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce! After hearing NMB Vice Principal Gisele Mendieta tell the AMC Young Professionals about how she spent many, many days holding her preemie infant son in the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital at Memorial Hospital South, they decided to gift the Intensive Care Nursery with a rocking chair. John Hershman of Northern Trust volunteered to handle the project, but as soon as he sent a draft letter to AYP Chairman Brandon Stein, STEINLAW and AYP member Helena Farber, Farber Law, P. A., the two of them donated all the money needed! After a trip to BabiesRUs Aventura, Store Manager Sara Erazo, worked her magic so two beautiful rocking chair gliders with ottomans could be purchased. Sara then added in gifts from the store, including baby seats, baby swing and infant playground.

Accepting the gifts for Memorial Hospital West’s N.I.C. Unit were Francesca Chinye-Onyejuruwa, Nurse Manager for the N.I.C. Unit and Mary Bridge Roberts, Director of Nursing, Family Birthplace.