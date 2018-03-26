Aventura’s annual Earth & Arbor Day celebration

In honor of being named a Tree City USA for the 21st consecutive year by the National Arbor Day Foundation, the City of Aventura invites the community to its annual Earth & Arbor Day celebration. The ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street.

Aventura City of Excellence School students will showcase a dedication with art as well as music and dance performances. The City will also recognize local businesses and residential communities by presenting them with 2018 Aventura GO Green Recognition awards for their efforts to reduce energy consumption and encourage sustainability. The City’s GO Green campaign encourages all City departments and the community to practice environmental sustainability by making responsible decisions that reduce negative impacts on the environment, save energy, and lower operational costs.

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact the Community Services Department at 305-466-3883.