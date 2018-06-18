Aventura’s annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration

The City of Aventura proudly announces its annual Independence Day fireworks celebration on Wednesday, July 4th at 9 p.m. along Country Club Drives. The spectacular aerial display will illuminate the skies above the City of Excellence and can be viewed from any location along Country Club Drives.

Join the community in celebrating a patriotic and memorable evening!

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact the Community Services Department at 305-466-8930.