Aventura’s Healthy Heart Membership Special

The City of Aventura announces the Community Recreation Center’s Healthy Heart membership special through Sunday, March 4, 2018 for current and new members. In honor of American Heart Month, the Community Recreation Center encourages and invites its members to maintain a healthy and stronger heart by enjoying a productive, recreational and healthy lifestyle! Purchase a 6-month membership and receive a complimentary 6-month membership.

Community Recreation Center members enjoy a variety of benefits including an indoor basketball and volleyball court, a technical and fitness center with a waterfront view, free classes, yoga, body sculpting, bridge, and mahjong, as well as a host of other classes and activities for all ages.

Membership registration is accepted in person only at the following facilities: Community Recreation Center (3375 NE 188 St); Founders Park (3105 NE 190 St); and Waterways Park (3301 NE 213 St).

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact the Aventura Community Recreation Center at 305.466.3883.