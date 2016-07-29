The Bahamas continue to achieve monumental success and set historic records on the international front, this time being named the First “Weather Ready Nation Ambassadors” by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The announcement was made on July 26, at the 2016 EAA AirVenture Conference, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and accepted by representatives of the Bahamas Department of Civil Aviation, Royal Bahamas Police Force and Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.

NOAA which has a membership of 3,300 weather professionals, started the ‘Weather Ready Nation Ambassador” initiative three years ago to educate its citizens on the importance of preparedness and protection in weather conditions.

“This recognition bestowed on The Bahamas is monumental,” said Gregory F. Romano, Director of Communications for the National Weather Service.

“We commend The Bahamas and its Government on its readiness, responsiveness and resiliency to handle all weather conditions it faces, especially in extreme weather cases and to its safety and protection program of its people and communities,” he said.

As recipient of this award, The Bahamas is also poised now to receive even greater support and resources from NOAA to aide in educating, training and the provision of tools, necessary to further protect its citizenry, visitors and communities.

The Government of The Bahamas has a comprehensive Disaster Management Committee composed of representatives from relevant Government Ministries and Departments as well as stakeholders in the private sector. The Cabinet sanctioned body, known as the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) is dedicated to ensuring that The Bahamas’ entire 700-islands nation including its inhabitants and visitors, are prepared ahead of any disasters.

The agency also coordinates and responds to any crisis or emergency matters quickly so as to reduce the loss of life and property and simultaneously, counteract the impact of any natural, man-made and technological hazards.

