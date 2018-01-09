Bal Harbour Shops Hosts Inaugural Weekend To Benefit Holtz Children’s Hospital

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth While Tasting Local And National Ice Cream Producers On January 13 & 14, 2018

Bal Harbour Shops, the top selling retail center in the country according to Women’s Wear Daily, is partnering with leading local and national ice cream makers to bring a fun-filled philanthropic weekend to South Florida to benefit Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

The luxury shopping and dining destination, located just north of Miami Beach, will welcome locals and visitors of all ages to an over-the- top ice cream festival. Attendees can expect to sample creative confections from 18 unique ice cream vendors on Saturday, January 13, and Sunday January 14, 2018, with plans to make the event a sweet annual tradition.

The inaugural Ice Cream We Love celebration will take place on the first level courtyards and second level promenades at Bal Harbour Shops. The event features a curated selection of ice cream parlor pop-up booths. Guests will be invited to stroll through the al fresco center, window shop and taste the fabulous flavors of celebrated national ice cream brands including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Graeter’s Ice Cream, Malai and Three Twins; and local, artisanal ice cream makers such as Bianco Gelato, Nanndi Homemade Frozen Cream & Pastry Shop, Serendipity, Mr. Kream, Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor, Quality Meats, hipPOP’s, Freddo, Dasher & Crank, Mr. Bing, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Sweetness Bakeshop, Sweet Melody, Cielito Artisan Pops and Le Zoo.

“We are grateful to the Whitman family and Bal Harbour Shops for the amazing philanthropic work they have done in our community, including hosting Ice Cream We Love,” said Jackson Health Foundation President and CEO Keith R. Tribble. “Holtz Children’s Hospital provides critical care to our community’s most vulnerable patients. This amazing event gives us the opportunity to continue providing those much-needed services.”

The weekend long event celebrates the legacy of Bal Harbour Shops founder Stanley Whitman, a longstanding supporter of Holtz Children’s Hospital. Ice cream was Mr. Whitman’s favorite dessert and Bal Harbour Shops has created the event to honor his legacy and love for philanthropy. All proceeds from event ticket sales will go directly to Holtz Children’s Hospital and its mission to enhance and expand pediatric specialty programs that save the lives of children in Miami-Dade County every day.

“We strive to create experiences that are curated for Bal Harbour Shops’ guests, and have a positive impact on the surrounding communities.” says Matthew Whitman Lazenby, president and chief executive officer of Whitman Family Development.“We are proud to partner with Holtz Children’s Hospital in making ‘Ice Cream We Love’ a part of Bal Harbour Shops’ heritage, and believe it will continue to grow in years to come.”