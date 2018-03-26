BankUnited and Miami Dolphins present student with $1,000 award

BankUnited, a proud corporate partner of the Miami Dolphins, presented 15-year-old I Have a Dream program participant Shannon Charlotin with a $1,000 cash grand prize for her winning essay in the BankUnited and Miami Dolphins 4 Downs for Finance financial literacy program. On hand to honor Charlotin (pictured third from left) were (l-r): BankUnited Senior Vice President John Kanas, Jr., Williams Island co-founder and I Have a Dream Foundation board member Stephanie Trump, and BankUnited COO Thomas M. Cornish. The 4 Downs for Finance financial literacy program sponsored by BankUnited offers students a chance to kick-start their own personal savings.
